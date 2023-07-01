The 2023 campaign kicks off for Javonte Williams when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Javonte Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently listed as active.

Javonte Williams 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 47 CAR, 204 YDS (4.3 YPC), 0 TD 22 TAR, 16 REC, 76 YDS, 0 TD

Javonte Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 26.00 328 75 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 145.35 74 28 2023 ADP - 59 23

Javonte Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 7 43 0 11 65 0 Week 2 Texans 15 75 0 1 10 0 Week 3 49ers 15 58 0 3 2 0 Week 4 @Raiders 10 28 0 1 -1 0

