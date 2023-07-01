The Minnesota Lynx (5-9) will turn to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) to help defeat Brittney Griner (eighth in league, 19.2) and the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 83 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-1.0)

Phoenix (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Mercury vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has won twice against the spread this season.

Out of 12 Phoenix's games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Mercury are getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as they rank worst in the league in points scored (76.0 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (87.5 per contest).

While Phoenix is in the bottom five in the WNBA in boards per game with 28.9 (worst), it ranks eighth in the league with 35.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Mercury have fallen short in the turnover area this year, ranking worst in the league with 15.9 turnovers per game. They rank ninth with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mercury, who are ninth in the league with 6.5 threes per game, are shooting just 30.2% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

The Mercury are eighth in the WNBA with 7.9 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 33.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

This year, Phoenix has taken 65.3% two-pointers, accounting for 76.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 34.7% three-pointers (23.9% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.