Mike Purcell: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mike Purcell when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Mike Purcell Injury Status
Purcell is currently not on the injury report.
Mike Purcell 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|45 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Mike Purcell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
