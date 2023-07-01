In 2023, one of the best games on the Northern Colorado Bears' college football schedule is against Washington State on September 16 -- keep scrolling to find out more.

Northern Colorado 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Abilene Christian August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Incarnate Word September 9 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Washington State (FBS) September 16 | 5:00 PM ET - Pac-12 Network @ Idaho State September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Weber State September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Sacramento State October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Cal Poly October 21 | 8:05 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Montana October 28 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Idaho November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Arizona November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Portland State November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

