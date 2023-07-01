Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Brendan White
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .294.
- Grichuk has recorded a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (8.3%).
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.330
|AVG
|.256
|.388
|OBP
|.323
|.468
|SLG
|.384
|12
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|11
|24/7
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- White makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In seven appearances this season, he has put up a 5.23 ERA and averages 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .256 against him.
