Randy Gregory is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Randy Gregory Injury Status

Gregory is currently listed as active.

Randy Gregory 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (2 for loss), 2 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Randy Gregory 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0 0 1 0 0 Week 2 Texans 1 1 3 0 0 Week 3 49ers 1 1 3 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0 0 2 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0 0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0 0 2 0 0

