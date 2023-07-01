The 2023 campaign kicks off for Russell Wilson when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Russell Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Russell Wilson NFL MVP Odds

Russell Wilson 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 292-for-483 (60.5%), 3,524 YDS (7.3 YPA), 16 TD, 11 INT 55 CAR, 277 YDS, 3 TD

Russell Wilson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 224.76 24 15 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 261.97 17 17 2023 ADP - 128 17

Russell Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 29 42 340 1 0 1 2 0 Week 2 Texans 14 31 219 1 1 2 3 0 Week 3 49ers 20 33 184 0 0 6 17 0 Week 4 @Raiders 17 25 237 2 0 4 29 1 Week 5 Colts 21 39 274 0 2 4 22 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 28 188 1 0 4 23 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 18 30 252 1 1 4 17 0 Week 10 @Titans 21 42 286 1 1 7 8 0 Week 11 Raiders 24 31 247 0 0 1 8 0 Week 12 @Panthers 19 35 142 1 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Ravens 17 22 189 0 0 2 21 0 Week 14 Chiefs 23 36 247 3 1 4 57 0 Week 16 @Rams 15 27 214 1 3 2 17 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 26 38 222 1 1 4 27 2 Week 18 Chargers 13 24 283 3 1 8 18 0

