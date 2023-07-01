Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.478) and total hits (79) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 38th in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this year (53 of 79), with multiple hits 20 times (25.3%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.285
|AVG
|.252
|.362
|OBP
|.339
|.493
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|56/17
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Boyd (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.70 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
