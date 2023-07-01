The 2023 campaign kicks off for Samaje Perine when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Samaje Perine Injury Status

Perine is currently not on the injury report.

Samaje Perine 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 95 CAR, 394 YDS (4.1 YPC), 2 TD 51 TAR, 38 REC, 287 YDS, 4 TD

Samaje Perine Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 104.10 133 37 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 119.29 107 35 2023 ADP - 117 41

Other Broncos Players

Samaje Perine 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Steelers 1 4 0 3 33 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 2 0 1 8 0 Week 3 @Jets 9 47 0 2 14 1 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 3 17 0 4 39 0 Week 6 @Saints 2 5 0 2 11 0 Week 7 Falcons 1 0 0 2 8 0 Week 8 @Browns 1 7 0 3 10 0 Week 9 Panthers 6 51 0 1 3 0 Week 11 @Steelers 11 30 0 4 52 3 Week 12 @Titans 17 58 1 4 35 0 Week 13 Chiefs 21 106 0 6 49 0 Week 14 Browns 4 22 1 1 2 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 7 24 0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 0 3 19 0 Week 18 Ravens 6 18 0 1 4 0 Wild Card Ravens 2 3 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Bills 7 33 0 5 31 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 5 22 1 3 4 0

