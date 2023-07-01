The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Zach Allen and the Denver Broncos opening the year with a contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Zach Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently not listed as injured.

Zach Allen 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 47 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Zach Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 3 Rams 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 6 0 3 Week 5 Eagles 1.0 2.0 8 0 1 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Saints 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.5 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 1.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 14 Patriots 1.0 1.0 2 0 1

