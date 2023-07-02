C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .242 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Cron is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Cron has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (29.3%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 41 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .263 AVG .221 .305 OBP .274 .421 SLG .429 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 11 RBI 10 22/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings