On Sunday, Randal Grichuk (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .288 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 35 of 49 games this season (71.4%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).

In 49 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (44.9%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .316 AVG .256 .374 OBP .323 .449 SLG .384 12 XBH 7 0 HR 2 7 RBI 11 25/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings