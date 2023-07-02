Rockies vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-52) and Detroit Tigers (36-46) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on July 2.
The probable pitchers are Connor Seabold (1-4) for the Rockies and Matt Manning (1-1) for the Tigers.
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Tigers Player Props
|Rockies vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won three of those games.
- Colorado is 3-7 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Colorado has scored 371 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Peter Lambert vs Brendan White
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
|July 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Logan Webb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.