How to Watch the Rockies vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at Coors Field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Tigers Player Props
|Rockies vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 73 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.
- Colorado is 16th in baseball, slugging .400.
- The Rockies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).
- Colorado ranks 15th in runs scored with 371 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Rockies strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- Colorado's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- The Rockies average MLB's second-worst WHIP (1.557).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Seabold is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.
- Seabold is looking to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Michael Grove
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Brendan White
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|J.P. France
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|-
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
