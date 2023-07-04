C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:35 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Cron has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Cron has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (40.5%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.260
|AVG
|.221
|.301
|OBP
|.274
|.416
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|10
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.