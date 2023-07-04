Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Castro (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .281 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.304
|OBP
|.291
|.352
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|21/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 17, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.