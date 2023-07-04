Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 22 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.367
|OBP
|.429
|.491
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/7
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
