Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (47-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-53) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 4.

The Astros will look to Brandon Bielak (3-4) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-8).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have won in 30, or 40.5%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 11 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (380 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.81 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule