Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 75 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 380 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.81) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.560 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (4-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - -

