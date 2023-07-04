The Houston Astros (47-38) will rely on Kyle Tucker when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-53) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, July 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-190). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.88 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 12-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have come away with 30 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 11 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Harold Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

