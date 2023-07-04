Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Astros on July 4, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
Rockies vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 80 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .263/.346/.477 slash line so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has put up 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .245/.327/.384 slash line so far this season.
- Profar takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Bielak Stats
- The Astros' Brandon Bielak (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Bielak has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|4.2
|5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 89 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .295/.370/.487 on the season.
- Tucker has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .245/.343/.402 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|0
