On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 21 games this year (28.0%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this season (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .288 AVG .191 .369 OBP .280 .455 SLG .298 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 12 24/19 K/BB 38/17 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings