The Houston Astros versus Colorado Rockies game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Tucker and Ezequiel Tovar.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 76 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 381 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.80 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.566 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In nine starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - -

