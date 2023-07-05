Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.278 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 80 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 82), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (32.9%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.247
|.353
|OBP
|.337
|.490
|SLG
|.455
|19
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|17
|60/18
|K/BB
|46/21
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- France (3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
