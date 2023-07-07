Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000, the Denver Broncos are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.
- Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it ranked seventh on the other side of the ball with 320 yards allowed per game.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.
- Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
- Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).
- On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell delivered 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of July 7 at 5:24 AM ET.
