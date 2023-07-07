C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .248.
- Cron has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (13.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (29.5%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.260
|AVG
|.238
|.301
|OBP
|.286
|.416
|SLG
|.464
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|11
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 6.51 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
