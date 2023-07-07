The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .248.

Cron has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (13.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (29.5%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .260 AVG .238 .301 OBP .286 .416 SLG .464 8 XBH 9 2 HR 5 11 RBI 11 22/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings