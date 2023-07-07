Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 7 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 66th in slugging.

In 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (35.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.1%).

In 30.3% of his games this year (23 of 76), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .321 AVG .237 .358 OBP .304 .545 SLG .341 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 36/12 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings