Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Tovar has recorded a hit in 59 of 81 games this season (72.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Tovar has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (43.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.292
|AVG
|.237
|.331
|OBP
|.272
|.481
|SLG
|.374
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|39/6
|K/BB
|44/7
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.51, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
