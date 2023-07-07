Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .259 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this season (65.5%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (30.9%).
- He has homered in six games this year (10.9%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.5%).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.252
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.336
|.374
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/11
|K/BB
|24/10
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 6.51 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
