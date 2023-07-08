Adam Schenk is in the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Schenk at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Schenk has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Schenk has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Schenk has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 29 -6 278 0 18 2 4 $2.9M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Schenk's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been fifth.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

Schenk will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,274 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.80-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Schenk was better than 65% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Schenk carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schenk carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Schenk's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that last competition, Schenk had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Schenk finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schenk fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

