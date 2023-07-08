The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run will include Chez Reavie. The competition is from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Reavie at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Reavie has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in five of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Reavie has finished in the top five once.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Reavie will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -5 279 1 18 2 3 $2.9M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Reavie has two top-20 finishes in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

Reavie made the cut in five of his past seven entries in this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The average course Reavie has played in the past year (7,309 yards) is 20 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Reavie shot better than only 24% of the field (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Reavie carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Reavie recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Reavie's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that last outing, Reavie carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Reavie ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Reavie finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +5500

