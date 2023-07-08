Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 67th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 77), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (27 of 77), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .321 AVG .237 .358 OBP .303 .545 SLG .338 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings