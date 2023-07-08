Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 67th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 77), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (27 of 77), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 37
.321 AVG .237
.358 OBP .303
.545 SLG .338
16 XBH 9
7 HR 2
30 RBI 15
26/10 K/BB 37/12
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.