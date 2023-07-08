Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .276.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (38 of 59), with at least two hits nine times (15.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 of 59 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 28
.308 AVG .244
.304 OBP .281
.352 SLG .322
4 XBH 5
0 HR 1
14 RBI 9
21/0 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
