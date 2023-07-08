On Saturday, Kris Bryant (hitting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .259 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (30.4%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Bryant has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .252 AVG .266 .333 OBP .333 .374 SLG .367 7 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 17/11 K/BB 24/10 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings