Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Saturday at Oracle Park against Ryan Walker, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 80 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 390 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.555 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold (1-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Seabold will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Peter Lambert Brendan White 7/2/2023 Tigers L 14-9 Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros L 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Bielak 7/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Chase Anderson J.P. France 7/7/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Ross Stripling 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold - 7/9/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/15/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/16/2023 Yankees - Home - - 7/18/2023 Astros - Home - -

