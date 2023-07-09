Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 12 of 22 games this year, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 22 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|.300
|AVG
|.160
|.333
|OBP
|.214
|.350
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|5/1
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.