Two of the league's best scorers take the court -- Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.8 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (fifth, 19.8) -- when the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-11) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on AZFamily and Spectrum Sports.

The game has no set line.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and Spectrum Sports

Mercury vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 86 Sparks 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-5.9)

Phoenix (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 165.7

Mercury vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 4-11-0.

There have been eight Phoenix's games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury have been falling short on both offense and defense this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in points per game (77.8) and second-worst in points allowed per game (86.6).

Phoenix has struggled to rack up rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 29.1 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh by allowing 34.6 rebounds per contest.

The Mercury have struggled in the turnover area this year, ranking worst in the league with 16.1 turnovers per game. They rank ninth with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mercury rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 6.6 treys per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Mercury are allowing 7.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.6% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

So far this year, Phoenix has taken 66.1% two-pointers, accounting for 76.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 33.9% from beyond the arc (23.4% of the team's baskets).

