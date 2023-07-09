The Los Angeles Sparks and Michaela Onyenwere will clash when the Sparks (7-11) square off against the Phoenix Mercury (3-14) at Footprint Center on Sunday, July 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

In Phoenix's last game, it lost to Minnesota 75-64. The Mercury were led by Onyenwere, who finished with 24 points and two steals, and Brittney Griner, with 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Led by Nneka Ogwumike (19 PTS, 10 REB, 43.8 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Azura Stevens (16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%), Los Angeles ended its last matchup losing 90-79 against Atlanta.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-115 to win)

Mercury (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (-105 to win)

Sparks (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-1.5)

Mercury (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and Spectrum Sports

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are putting up only 76.9 points per game (worst in WNBA), but they've played better at the other end of the court, where they are giving up 85.9 points per game (ninth-ranked).

Phoenix has struggled to collect rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 29.2 boards per game. It ranks eighth by allowing 34.8 rebounds per contest.

So far this year, the Mercury rank fifth in the league in assists, averaging 19.9 per game.

Phoenix is averaging 16.3 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 12.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked).

The Mercury, who are ninth in the league with 6.5 treys per game, are shooting just 31.2% from beyond the arc, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

With 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game, Phoenix is ninth in the WNBA. It is allowing a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Mercury's offense has been better at home, where they score 77.9 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 76.1 per game. Defensively, they have been much better at home, where they concede 82.9 points per game, versus on the road, where they let opponents to average 88.7 per game.

In home games, Phoenix averages 29.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 32.9, while on the road it averages 28.6 per game and allows 36.4.

On average, the Mercury collect more assists at home than they do on the road (20.1 at home, 19.7 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Phoenix turn the ball over more at home (16.8 per game) than on the road (15.9). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (13.2).

In 2023 the Mercury average 6.5 made three-pointers at home and 6.6 away, while shooting 31.5% from distance at home compared to 30.9% away.

This year, Phoenix averages 7.1 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 8.4 on the road (while allowing 35.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 34.2% on the road).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won one of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (25%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mercury have gone 1-3 (25%).

Phoenix's record against the spread is 4-12-0.

Phoenix has won once ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mercury's implied win probability is 53.5%.

