Rockies vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 9
The San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-9) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-9) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
- Freeland is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.
- Freeland will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (7-7) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 5.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
- Webb has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
Logan Webb vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.402) and 81 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.