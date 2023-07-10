How to Watch Men's ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today : Live Stream and More - July 10
No. 63-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas will go toe-to-toe against Federico Delbonis (No. 207), one of 12 matches in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 round of 32 and qualifying qualification final today in , . All the action will be streaming live on ESPN.
ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
- Rounds: Round of 32, Qualifying round
- Date: July 10
- Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 10
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Viktor Durasovic vs. Mohamed Safwat
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Akira Santillan vs. Vladyslav Orlov
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Peter Gojowczyk vs. Alex Barrena
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|5:00 AM ET
|Guido Andreozzi vs. Blaz Rola
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|6:20 AM ET
|Lorenzo Giustino vs. Sandro Kopp
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|6:20 AM ET
|Maxime Chazal vs. Max Hans Rehberg
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|6:20 AM ET
|Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer
|Round of 32
|9:00 AM ET
|Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer
|Round of 32
|9:00 AM ET
|Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis
|Round of 32
|9:00 AM ET
|Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
|Round of 32
|10:20 AM ET
|Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti
|Round of 32
|10:20 AM ET
|Neil Oberleitner vs. Vit Kopriva
|Round of 32
|11:00 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Delbonis vs. Varillas
- The 32-year-old Delbonis is 6-7 this year, and still seeking his first tournament title.
- Varillas has gone 13-14 through 13 tournaments this year, but has come up short in securing any tournament titles.
- In his 13 matches so far this year across all court types, Delbonis has played an average of 22.8 games.
- Delbonis has played 12 matches on clay this year, and 23.2 games per match.
- So far this year, Delbonis has won 71.4% of his service games and 22.4% of his return games.
- Varillas has averaged 26 games per match through his 27 matches played so far this year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of games.
- Varillas averages 24.5 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 21 matches on clay surfaces this year.
- Varillas has a 75.7% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (243 service games won out of 321) and a 21.1% return game winning percentage (68 return games won out of 322).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Mohamed Safwat
|Niklas Waldner
|6-3, 7-5
|Qualification Round 1
|Viktor Durasovic
|Igor Zelenay
|6-2, 7-5
|Qualification Round 1
|Peter Gojowczyk
|Peter Goldsteiner
|2-6, 6-4, 6-4
|Qualification Round 1
|Maxime Chazal
|Matthew Christopher Romios
|6-4, 6-2
|Qualification Round 1
|Vladyslav Orlov
|Milos Karol
|5-7, 6-3, 6-1
|Qualification Round 1
|Alex Barrena
|Matthias Ujvary
|6-2, 6-3
|Qualification Round 1
|Akira Santillan
|Jason Taylor
|6-1, 6-1
|Qualification Round 1
|Sandro Kopp
|Jonas Trinker
|6-3, 6-3
|Qualification Round 1
|Blaz Rola
|Roko Horvat
|6-1, 6-0
|Qualification Round 1
|Max Hans Rehberg
|Benedikt Emesz
|5-7, 6-4, 7-5
|Qualification Round 1
