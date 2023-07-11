As of now the Denver Broncos are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Broncos games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game offensively last season (21st in NFL), and it allowed 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

As the underdog, Denver had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

Josey Jewell had two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

