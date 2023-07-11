Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) match up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-14.3)

Las Vegas (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169

Mercury vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Phoenix is 5-12-0 this season.

Out of Phoenix's 17 games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are the worst squad in the WNBA in points scored (77 per game) and ninth in points allowed (85.2).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (29.6 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (34.5 per game).

The Mercury are the worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.3) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.7).

The Mercury are the third-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Giving up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.9% from beyond the arc, the Mercury are ninth and eighth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix takes 33.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.1% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.9% are 2-pointers.

