As they prepare for a game against the Las Vegas Aces (17-2), the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 11 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Mercury's last contest on Sunday ended in a 78-72 win over the Sparks.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 19.1 2.3 4.1 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

CBS Sports Network and AZFamily Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is putting up team highs in points (19.9 per game) and assists (1.7). And she is producing 6.6 rebounds, making 60.3% of her shots from the field (second in league).

Diana Taurasi is putting up 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 39.6% of her shots from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game (ninth in WNBA).

Michaela Onyenwere is posting 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 44.2% of her shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Sug Sutton is averaging a team-high 5.2 assists per contest. And she is producing 9 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 40.1% of her shots from the field.

Moriah Jefferson is averaging 9.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 42.9% of her shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -17.5 169.5

