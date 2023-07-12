With only three rounds remaining in Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) and Christopher Eubanks (No. 43) will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 12.

You can see Medvedev try to knock out Eubanks on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Medvedev vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

Medvedev advanced past Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2 (retired) on Monday, securing a berth in the quarterfinals.

In his previous tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), Medvedev made a run before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals 5-7, 6-7 on June 23.

Eubanks advanced to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

Eubanks secured the title in Mallorca Championships, his most recent tournament, emerging victorious over No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino (6-1, 6-4) in the final on July 1.

In the lone matchup between Medvedev and Eubanks in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at Miami Open presented by Itau, Medvedev came out on top, registering the 6-3, 7-5 win.

Medvedev and Eubanks have squared off in two total sets, with Medvedev winning two sets and Eubanks coming out on top in zero of them.

Medvedev and Eubanks have squared off in 21 total games, with Medvedev taking 13 games and Eubanks being victorious in eight.

Medvedev vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Christopher Eubanks -500 Odds to Win Match +360 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.