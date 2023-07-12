In the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev (ranked No. 3) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 43).

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Eubanks (+360), Medvedev is favored with -500 odds.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 83.3% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Christopher Eubanks -500 Odds to Win Match +360 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

In his last match at Wimbledon, Medvedev advanced past Jiri Lehecka via walkover.

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Eubanks clinched a victory against No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In his 74 matches over the past year across all court types, Medvedev has played an average of 22.4 games (31.9 in best-of-five matches).

Medvedev has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 25.8 games per match.

In the past year, Eubanks has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Eubanks is averaging 26.6 games per match and 11.7 games per set through 14 matches on grass in the past year.

In the lone match between Medvedev and Eubanks dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau quarterfinals, Medvedev was victorious 6-3, 7-5.

Medvedev and Eubanks have faced off in two sets against on another, with Medvedev taking two of them.

Medvedev and Eubanks have squared off in 21 total games, with Medvedev taking 13 and Eubanks securing eight.

Medvedev and Eubanks have matched up one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

