Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .243 with eight doubles and five walks.
- In 52.6% of his games this season (20 of 38), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 38 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.250
|AVG
|.237
|.271
|OBP
|.274
|.321
|SLG
|.305
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon (0-1) pitches for the Yankees to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.