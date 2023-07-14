Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.
- Tovar has had a hit in 60 of 84 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.2%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (10.7%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 31 games this year (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (36 of 84), with two or more runs six times (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.292
|AVG
|.227
|.331
|OBP
|.259
|.481
|SLG
|.373
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|19
|39/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.