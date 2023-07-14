In the series opener on Friday, July 14, Carlos Rodon will take the mound for the New York Yankees (49-42) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (34-57), who will counter with Austin Gomber. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Yankees have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+165). The total for the game has been set at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (7-7, 6.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 55 times and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

The Yankees have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 8-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.