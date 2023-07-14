The New York Yankees (49-42) and Colorado Rockies (34-57) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Rockies a series loss to the Giants.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (7-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (7-7, 6.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (7-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.

Gomber is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Gomber is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Chicago Cubs.

He has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across one games.

