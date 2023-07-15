C.J. Cron -- hitting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .246.

In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Cron has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (19 of 48), with two or more runs six times (12.5%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .263 AVG .232 .310 OBP .275 .413 SLG .432 8 XBH 9 2 HR 5 11 RBI 12 23/6 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings